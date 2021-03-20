Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 19,966 Shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) by 122.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,966 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.14% of Harrow Health worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 196.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the third quarter worth $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Harrow Health alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Harrow Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harrow Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Harrow Health from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

HROW opened at $7.37 on Friday. Harrow Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.13 and a beta of 1.08.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harrow Health, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 53,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $280,125.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the United States. The company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. It also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

Featured Article: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.