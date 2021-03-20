Trex (NYSE:TREX) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) shares traded down 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $90.69 and last traded at $90.72. 1,147,026 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 801,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.97.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Trex from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.28.

Get Trex alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.57. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.59 and a beta of 1.46.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $228.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $368,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $1,159,732.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Trex by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 104,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 58,870 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,606,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,656,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 189,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,904,000 after buying an additional 20,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trex (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.