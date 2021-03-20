TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) will report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TransAlta’s earnings. TransAlta reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 266.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransAlta will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow TransAlta.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $417.45 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 2.23%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TAC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TransAlta from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. CIBC upgraded TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on TransAlta from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on TransAlta from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 4th quarter worth $1,179,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the fourth quarter valued at about $972,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,216,000 after buying an additional 208,355 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,512,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,491,000 after buying an additional 333,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 279,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. 58.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TAC traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.92. 387,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,448. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.41. TransAlta has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $9.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently -155.56%.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

