Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Analysts expect Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) to announce $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trane Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.71. Trane Technologies posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Trane Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.68 to $6.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Trane Technologies.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.59.

TT stock traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.10. 3,343,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.94. Trane Technologies has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $169.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.05%.

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,156,000 after purchasing an additional 798,631 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,507,000 after buying an additional 120,934 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,397,000 after buying an additional 1,162,420 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,959,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 16.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,056,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,650,000 after acquiring an additional 435,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

