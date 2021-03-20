Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 7,091 call options on the company. This is an increase of 560% compared to the average volume of 1,074 call options.

NASDAQ:TBIO opened at $16.45 on Friday. Translate Bio has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $34.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.99 and a 200 day moving average of $19.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 56,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $1,441,668.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Translate Bio by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Translate Bio by 221.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Translate Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TBIO. Truist downgraded Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $33.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Translate Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.10.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

