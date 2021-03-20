Traders Buy Large Volume of Philip Morris International Call Options (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 72,681 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,315% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,128 call options.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PM. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Edward Jones lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $89.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.22 and a 200 day moving average of $80.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $91.25.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

