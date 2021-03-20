Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 59.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,433 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $20,083,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,717,000 after purchasing an additional 21,465 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,848,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $172.98 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $74.54 and a 12-month high of $174.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.48.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSCO. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.30.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

