Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$30.07.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXG. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Torex Gold Resources to C$32.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC lowered their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$28.50 to C$26.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on Torex Gold Resources to C$34.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of TXG stock traded up C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$17.18. The stock had a trading volume of 783,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,835. Torex Gold Resources has a 12-month low of C$12.30 and a 12-month high of C$25.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

In other news, Director Michael Darren Murphy sold 5,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.46, for a total value of C$101,494.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$137,934.

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

