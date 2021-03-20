Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Shares Gap Down to $68.80

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.80 ($0.90), but opened at GBX 66 ($0.86). Topps Tiles shares last traded at GBX 66.80 ($0.87), with a volume of 57,010 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 918.86, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £135.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 64.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 55.28.

Topps Tiles Company Profile (LON:TPT)

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles, under floor heating products, wet room tools, and hand tools and accessories, as well as fixing and finishing products, including adhesives and primers, grouts, silicone, trims, doorbars, and matting and leveling products.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Topps Tiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topps Tiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.