Tompkins Financial Corp Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,072.40.

Alphabet stock traded up $5.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,026.96. 2,303,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $2,145.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,043.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,762.70. The company has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

