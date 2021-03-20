Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases 2,505 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 0.9% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $34,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP stock traded up $1.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.50. The stock had a trading volume of 16,114,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,718,827. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.20. The company has a market capitalization of $185.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.65.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

