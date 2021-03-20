Tompkins Financial Corp Has $30.78 Million Holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 436,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial makes up approximately 4.0% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp owned approximately 2.92% of Tompkins Financial worth $30,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 416.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 222.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN TMP traded up $1.82 on Friday, hitting $86.99. The stock had a trading volume of 237,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,319. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $53.32 and a 52-week high of $92.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.73.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.83 million. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 10.91%. On average, analysts predict that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is 40.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TMP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Tompkins Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

