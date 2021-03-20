Tolar 24-Hour Volume Tops $36,746.00 (TOL)

Tolar (CURRENCY:TOL) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 20th. Over the last week, Tolar has traded 27.1% lower against the US dollar. One Tolar coin can now be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Tolar has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $36,746.00 worth of Tolar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00052811 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00014192 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $386.79 or 0.00651766 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00069769 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00024725 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00034710 BTC.

About Tolar

Tolar (CRYPTO:TOL) is a coin. Tolar’s total supply is 764,216,629 coins and its circulating supply is 219,078,733 coins. The official website for Tolar is tolar.io . Tolar’s official Twitter account is @TolarHashNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashNET is a platform designed for scalable, fast, secure and fair transactions. It employs Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and the consensus algorithm that aims to keep all positive characteristics of blockchain technology while increasing throughput to more than 200,000 transactions per second. “

