Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,393,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Titan Machinery worth $27,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 307.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Titan Machinery during the third quarter worth $285,000. 73.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

TITN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Titan Machinery presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of TITN opened at $26.30 on Friday. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.11 million, a PE ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.09.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Bryan J. Knutson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $99,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,869.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 94,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $1,985,108.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 512,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,765,015.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,640 shares of company stock worth $2,378,942 in the last three months. 15.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Titan Machinery Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Read More: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TITN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.