Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)’s stock price was down 7.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.61 and last traded at $9.69. Approximately 624,081 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 540,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.47.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TWI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Titan International from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.24.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.12. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Titan International by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Titan International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Titan International by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Titan International by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Titan International in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

About Titan International (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

