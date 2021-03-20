Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Director Sells $30,000.00 in Stock

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Director Andrea M. Clinton sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,965 shares in the company, valued at $238,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TSBK opened at $30.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.35. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $30.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.58 million for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from Timberland Bancorp’s previous None dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSBK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 390.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,828 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 295.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Timberland Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Timberland Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Timberland Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.