Thugs Finance Trading Down 0.4% This Week (THUGS)

Thugs Finance (CURRENCY:THUGS) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Thugs Finance token can now be bought for approximately $5.37 or 0.00009229 BTC on major exchanges. Thugs Finance has a market cap of $3.59 million and $371.00 worth of Thugs Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Thugs Finance has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $263.06 or 0.00451886 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00065283 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.49 or 0.00143427 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00064379 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $381.58 or 0.00655489 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00075803 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Thugs Finance Token Profile

Thugs Finance’s total supply is 668,685 tokens. Thugs Finance’s official website is thugs.fi

Thugs Finance Token Trading

