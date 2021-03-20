ThoreCoin Price Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. ThoreCoin has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and $62,665.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ThoreCoin has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ThoreCoin token can currently be purchased for about $11,598.46 or 0.19492643 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.02 or 0.00455483 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00066502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.12 or 0.00141382 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00061440 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $393.93 or 0.00662055 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.86 or 0.00075400 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000504 BTC.

ThoreCoin Token Profile

ThoreCoin launched on February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com . The official message board for ThoreCoin is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

ThoreCoin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

