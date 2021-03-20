Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Given New $145.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

THO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.56.

NYSE:THO opened at $142.64 on Tuesday. Thor Industries has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.90.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Thor Industries will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Thor Industries news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total value of $619,116.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,498 shares in the company, valued at $5,942,261.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,729 shares of company stock worth $1,926,388. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 828,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,060,000 after acquiring an additional 53,925 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1,287.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,497,000 after purchasing an additional 583,750 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 619,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,622,000 after purchasing an additional 161,713 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 435,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1,565.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 414,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,464,000 after purchasing an additional 389,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

