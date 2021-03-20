Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,174 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Thor Industries worth $37,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QV Investors Inc. increased its stake in Thor Industries by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 113,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,554,000 after acquiring an additional 18,032 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Thor Industries by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thor Industries by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Thor Industries by 1,224.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 255,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,757,000 after purchasing an additional 236,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 2,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 49,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,225,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total value of $619,116.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,498 shares in the company, valued at $5,942,261.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,729 shares of company stock worth $1,926,388 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

THO opened at $142.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 2.42. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.90.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.78. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

THO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their target price on Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.56.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

