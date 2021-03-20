Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 59.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,068 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Thor Industries were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 11.7% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on THO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.56.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $142.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.90. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 2,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 49,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $534,771.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,729 shares of company stock worth $1,926,388. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

