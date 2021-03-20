TheStreet Upgrades CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) to C

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley raised their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CatchMark Timber Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust stock opened at $10.42 on Thursday. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $11.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.13 million, a P/E ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.51.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 386,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 51,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 25,381 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 411,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 63,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.