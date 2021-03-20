Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Holdings Raised by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $566.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.85.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $445.01. 2,693,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,280. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $474.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $468.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

