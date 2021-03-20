TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Stake Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,419,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,727,622 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.15% of TherapeuticsMD worth $25,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 341.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 385,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 297,829 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.45. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $597.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.19.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TherapeuticsMD currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.29.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

