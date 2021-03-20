THEKEY (TKY) Price Reaches $0.0030

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 25.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. THEKEY has a market cap of $18.58 million and $1.22 million worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY token can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, THEKEY has traded up 224% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00009521 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000075 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 62.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 68.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000999 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

TKY is a token. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

