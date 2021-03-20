The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Purchased by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,804 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WEN. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 52.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 28,295 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in The Wendy’s by 12.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in The Wendy’s by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 414,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after acquiring an additional 11,781 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Wendy’s by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,792,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $374,380,000 after acquiring an additional 759,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in The Wendy’s by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 429,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WEN. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of The Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.81.

In other The Wendy’s news, insider E.J. Wunsch purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,453.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Wendy’s stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.84.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $474.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.02%.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

