The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 56.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,520 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of The Travelers Companies worth $44,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRV. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,008,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,966,361,000 after purchasing an additional 784,637 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,024,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $705,271,000 after buying an additional 597,963 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 149.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 895,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,643,000 after buying an additional 535,989 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,569,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,774,000 after buying an additional 378,810 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,322,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,852,632,000 after buying an additional 276,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $149.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.96 and a twelve month high of $161.18.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,506,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,825,187.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,976 shares of company stock worth $13,945,178 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Argus increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.63.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

