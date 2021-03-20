The Siam Commercial Bank Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) Trading Down 3.2%

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY)’s share price dropped 3.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.91 and last traded at $13.91. Approximately 254 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.37.

SMUUY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Siam Commercial Bank Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Siam Commercial Bank Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.12.

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited provides various financial products and services. It operates in four segments: Corporate, SME, Retail, and Insurance. The company offers deposit products, such as savings, current, fixed deposit, long term deposit, foreign currency, and E passbook deposit accounts; home, car, personal, and mortgage loans; debit and credit cards; investment products comprising mutual funds, debentures, bonds, and treasury bills; accident, savings, health expense, cancer, heritage and life protection, income protection, travel, motor, loan protection, property, unit linked, and other insurance products; and various payment services.

