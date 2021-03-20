The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock Price Down 7.1%

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) fell 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.34 and last traded at $23.36. 2,010,665 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 2,905,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.14.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REAL. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.15.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $84.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.89 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 48.99% and a negative net margin of 46.90%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 13,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $318,357.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,555.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $42,191.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 191,806 shares in the company, valued at $4,967,775.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 553,060 shares of company stock worth $12,997,722. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The RealReal by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,683,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,521,000 after buying an additional 244,380 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in The RealReal by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,783,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,935,000 after buying an additional 439,386 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The RealReal by 0.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,774,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,200,000 after buying an additional 20,229 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in The RealReal by 3,609.9% in the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 2,745,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,725,000 after buying an additional 2,671,336 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The RealReal by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,974,000 after buying an additional 563,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

About The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

