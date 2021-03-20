The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 308,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,978 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $36,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 26,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Redburn Partners raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.12.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $122.69 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.09 and a 1 year high of $136.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.86 and its 200 day moving average is $113.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $2,550,955.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,963 shares in the company, valued at $42,928,370.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $63,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,984,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

