The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 148,531 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 148,531 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in JD.com were worth $37,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 107,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after purchasing an additional 13,563 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in JD.com by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,188 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in JD.com by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,077,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,526,000 after purchasing an additional 348,874 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in JD.com by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 77,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 26,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in JD.com by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,396,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,774,000 after purchasing an additional 59,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $84.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JD. Stifel Nicolaus raised JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. JD.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.30.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

