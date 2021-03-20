The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $40,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMG. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,535,000 after acquiring an additional 14,736 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,421.20 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $551.21 and a 1 year high of $1,564.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 170.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,463.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,358.85.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMG. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,348.00 to $1,437.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price objective (up from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,508.21.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total value of $6,237,473.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,685,033.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Flanzraich purchased 230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,478.60 per share, with a total value of $340,078.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,389.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,120 shares of company stock valued at $75,555,516. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

