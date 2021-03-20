The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 968,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,146 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Comerica were worth $54,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Comerica by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Comerica by 1.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Comerica by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Comerica by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Comerica by 0.8% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 33,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $69.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $73.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.44.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $734.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.98 million. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMA. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.85.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

