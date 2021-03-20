The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $8,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BATRK shares. Barclays started coverage on The Liberty Braves Group in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Liberty Braves Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of BATRK opened at $29.73 on Friday. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $31.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.00.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.