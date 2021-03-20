The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) to post earnings per share of $0.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Kraft Heinz’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.47. The Kraft Heinz also reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Kraft Heinz.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KHC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.14. 9,853,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,837,690. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.36. The Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $20.67 and a 1-year high of $39.71. The firm has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.85, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Community Bank of Raymore increased its position in The Kraft Heinz by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 384,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,334,000 after purchasing an additional 44,964 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in The Kraft Heinz by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 82,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 20,432 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 12,696 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,858,000 after buying an additional 14,550 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 192.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 95,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 63,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

