The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Director Sells $350,621.70 in Stock

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 8,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $350,621.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,806.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $42.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $604.49 million, a PE ratio of 158.34 and a beta of 1.27. The Joint Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.05.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.58. The Joint had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 51.77%. On average, research analysts expect that The Joint Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JYNT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in The Joint in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in The Joint by 399.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Joint by 308.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of The Joint in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of The Joint in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JYNT. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of The Joint from $33.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of The Joint from $26.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights.

