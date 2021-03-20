The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $64.00 to $70.00. Approximately 471,511 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 2,558,975 shares.The stock last traded at $68.05 and had previously closed at $68.15.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners downgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.14.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $6,298,215.00. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monte Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,569,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 59,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 30,777 shares during the period. Conning Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 590,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,937,000 after acquiring an additional 15,788 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,082,000. 90.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.62.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

