The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.25.

A number of analysts have issued reports on THG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE THG traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $131.36. The company had a trading volume of 735,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,203. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.67 and a 200 day moving average of $110.08. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $78.74 and a 1-year high of $133.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.92.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 34.31%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

