The Graph (GRT) Price Hits $1.71

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last week, The Graph has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One The Graph token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.71 or 0.00002911 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. The Graph has a market cap of $2.14 billion and approximately $171.80 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Graph Profile

The Graph (CRYPTO:GRT) is a token. It was first traded on December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,666,867 tokens. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

The Graph Token Trading

