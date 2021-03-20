The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) CFO Thomas B. Heacock Sells 3,771 Shares

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) CFO Thomas B. Heacock sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $158,495.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,950 shares in the company, valued at $3,906,688.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BKE opened at $40.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.23. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $43.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.84.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.41 million. The Buckle had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 13.07%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Buckle, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKE. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Buckle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Buckle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of The Buckle by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Buckle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Buckle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 61.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

