Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $7,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TPL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 291.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,085,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter worth $433,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $1,675.45 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $295.05 and a 12-month high of $1,710.50. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.12 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,143.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $733.11.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $1.23. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 59.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $2.75 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

Separately, BWS Financial increased their target price on Texas Pacific Land from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

In related news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 44 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $801.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 227 shares of company stock valued at $197,321. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

