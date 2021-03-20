Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $91.93

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $91.93 and last traded at $91.93, with a volume of 817 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.29.

Several analysts have recently commented on TCBI shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.45.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14. The business had revenue of $265.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.40 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%. Analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa purchased 10,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,405.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,405.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 77.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 20,755 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,196,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,170,000 after purchasing an additional 542,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $3,640,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

