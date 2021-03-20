Terra Trading Up 59.1% This Week (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 20th. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for about $20.89 or 0.00035207 BTC on exchanges. Terra has a total market cap of $8.53 billion and approximately $451.11 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Terra has traded 59.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00007511 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00009403 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 954,074,256 coins and its circulating supply is 408,303,095 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for Terra is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling Terra

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

