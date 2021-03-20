Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 336.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 523,335 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $835,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Tenable stock opened at $37.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.18 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.23. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.87 and a 12-month high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Tenable had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. The business had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total transaction of $2,414,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 672,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,100,924.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,799 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $340,894.29. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 27,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,067.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 401,228 shares of company stock worth $19,402,002 over the last quarter. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

