TENA Price Tops $0.13 (TENA)

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 19th. TENA has a market cap of $400,713.21 and approximately $972.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TENA token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000230 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TENA has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00051311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00013964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.96 or 0.00633346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00069236 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00024408 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00034829 BTC.

TENA Profile

TENA (CRYPTO:TENA) is a token. TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,974,535 tokens. The official website for TENA is tenaprotocol.io . TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TENA is medium.com/tenaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TENA is a blockchain-based payment protocol. Customers register a credit card and make QR code payments, the same way they would have on other mobile payment apps. In addition to credit, debit and cryptocurrency payments are supported as well. Customers and merchants alike are rewarded with TENA tokens for using mobile payment apps under the TENA Protocol. “

