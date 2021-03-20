TELUS’s (T) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Desjardins

Desjardins reiterated their buy rating on shares of TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TELUS from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TELUS currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$29.14.

TSE T opened at C$26.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.13. TELUS has a twelve month low of C$19.61 and a twelve month high of C$27.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.80 billion and a PE ratio of 27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.79.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

