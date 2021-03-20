Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Telstra stock opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.18. Telstra has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
About Telstra
