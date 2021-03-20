Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Telstra stock opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.18. Telstra has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

About Telstra

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and Pay TV/IPTV, and digital content; and online self-service capabilities, as well as operates inbound and outbound call centers, owned and licensed Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.

