Telsey Advisory Group Boosts G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Price Target to $33.00

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) had its price objective increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.82.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $34.61 on Tuesday. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $34.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.89, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $526.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.38 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.91%. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 40,981 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 215.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,555 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,417 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 84,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 31,808 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

