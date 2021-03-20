Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Major Shareholder Sells $1,675,762.95 in Stock

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 587,987 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $1,675,762.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Total Delaware, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, Total Delaware, Inc. sold 2,624,479 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $6,823,645.40.

On Thursday, March 11th, Total Delaware, Inc. sold 1,063,878 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $2,893,748.16.

NASDAQ:TELL opened at $2.70 on Friday. Tellurian Inc. has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.62.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 623.45% and a negative return on equity of 123.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TELL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Tellurian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TELL. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,471,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,621,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,876,000 after buying an additional 2,136,440 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $903,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 358.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 630,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 492,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 61.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,155,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 440,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

