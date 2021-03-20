Tellor Price Hits $52.96 on Major Exchanges (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $62.36 million and approximately $38.46 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tellor has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar. One Tellor coin can now be bought for approximately $52.96 or 0.00089794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00051984 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00014154 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.04 or 0.00637552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00069406 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001704 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00035510 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00024550 BTC.

Tellor Profile

TRB is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,256,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,177,394 coins. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

